Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration Details, Late Date, Key Features, Timeline And More

The Ministry of Education has collaborated with the Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog to launch the 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025'. It is India’s largest student innovation movement, open to students from Classes 6 to 12. The initiative, launched on Sept. 23, aims to support the vision of 'Viksit Bharat at 2047'.

"The Buildathon calls upon students of Grades 6–12 to join teams, think creatively, and develop ideas and prototypes that address real-life challenges. Students will work around four themes of national importance…," the ministry said in an official statement.

Students are invited to form teams, think creatively, and solve real-world problems. They will work on four key themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance), Swadeshi (indigenous innovation), Vocal for Local (supporting local products), and Samriddhi (prosperity and sustainability).

"Students, teachers, and schools across the country are encouraged to participate wholeheartedly in this movement. It is not just a competition, but a platform to showcase creativity, innovation, and problem-solving skills at a national and global level," the statement added.