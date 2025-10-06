Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration Details, Late Date, Key Features, Timeline And More
The Buildathon calls upon students of Grades 6–12 to join teams, think creatively, and develop ideas and prototypes that address real-life challenges.
The Ministry of Education has collaborated with the Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog to launch the 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025'. It is India’s largest student innovation movement, open to students from Classes 6 to 12. The initiative, launched on Sept. 23, aims to support the vision of 'Viksit Bharat at 2047'.
"The Buildathon calls upon students of Grades 6–12 to join teams, think creatively, and develop ideas and prototypes that address real-life challenges. Students will work around four themes of national importance…," the ministry said in an official statement.
Students are invited to form teams, think creatively, and solve real-world problems. They will work on four key themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance), Swadeshi (indigenous innovation), Vocal for Local (supporting local products), and Samriddhi (prosperity and sustainability).
"Students, teachers, and schools across the country are encouraged to participate wholeheartedly in this movement. It is not just a competition, but a platform to showcase creativity, innovation, and problem-solving skills at a national and global level," the statement added.
ALSO READ
PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Government Unveils Nearly Rs 1 Lakh Crore Employment Scheme To Kick Off Aug. 1
Registration Details And How To Participate
To participate in the event, schools will submit students’ entries as photos and videos. A national panel of experts will review them, following which the top teams will win prizes. Selected schools and students will also get long-term support. This includes mentorship, resources, and corporate adoption.
Key Features of the Buildathon:
Students working together in the world’s largest live innovation event.
Focus on hands-on, practical learning as per NEP 2020.
Inclusive participation is encouraged from Aspirational Districts, Tribal, and Remote areas.
Key Dates Of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025:
Sept. 23, 2025 – Launch of Viksit Bharat Buildathon
Sept. 23 – Oct. 6, 2025 – Registrations open
Oct. 6 – Oct. 12, 2025 – Preparatory activities in schools
Oct. 13, 2025 – Nationwide Live Buildathon
Oct. 14 – Oct. 31, 2025 – Submission of entries by schools
November 2025 – Evaluation of entries by expert panel
December 2025 – Announcement of top winners