Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Date, Key Features, Timeline And More
Register your school team today, follow the simple steps and get ready to build solutions that will drive the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
The deadline for registrations for "Viksit Bharat Buildathon", a nationwide innovation movement to engage school students from classes 6-12, has been extended till October 11, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.
Deadline Extended! The last date to register for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 has been extended to 11th October 2025.
What Is Viksit Bharat Buildathon?
The Ministry of Education collaborated with the Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog to launch the 'Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025'. It is India’s largest student innovation movement, open to students from Classes 6 to 12. The initiative, launched on September 23, aims to support the vision of 'Viksit Bharat at 2047'.
"The Buildathon calls upon students of Grades 6–12 to join teams, think creatively, and develop ideas and prototypes that address real-life challenges. Students will work around four themes of national importance…," the ministry said in an official statement.
Students are invited to form teams, think creatively, and solve real-world problems. They will work on four key themes: Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance), Swadeshi (indigenous innovation), Vocal for Local (supporting local products), and Samriddhi (prosperity and sustainability).
"Students, teachers, and schools across the country are encouraged to participate wholeheartedly in this movement. It is not just a competition, but a platform to showcase creativity, innovation, and problem-solving skills at a national and global level," the statement added.
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registration Details And How To Participate
To participate in the event, schools will submit students’ entries as photos and videos. A national panel of experts will review them, following which the top teams will win prizes. Selected schools and students will also get long-term support. This includes mentorship, resources, and corporate adoption.
Direct link to register for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 is: https://schoolinnovationmarathon.org/registration
Key Features of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon:
Students working together in the world’s largest live innovation event.
Focus on hands-on, practical learning as per NEP 2020.
Inclusive participation is encouraged from Aspirational Districts, Tribal, and Remote areas.
Key Dates Of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025:
Sept. 23, 2025 – Launch of Viksit Bharat Buildathon
Sept. 23 – Oct. 11, 2025 – Registrations open
Oct. 6 – Oct. 12, 2025 – Preparatory activities in schools
Oct. 13, 2025 – Nationwide Live Buildathon
Oct. 13 – Oct. 31, 2025 – Submission of entries by schools
November 2025 – Evaluation of entries by expert panel
December 2025 – Announcement of top winners
