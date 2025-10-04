Veteran Actor Sandhya Shantaram Dies At 94, Maharashtra Leaders Condole Death
Sandhya Shantaram was the third wife of the legendary filmmaker and frequently starred as the leading lady in films such as “Do Aankhen Barah Haath” (1957), “Navrang” (1959), “Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje” (1955), and “Pinjra” (1972).
Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, wife of late filmmaker V Shantaram, has died due to age-related ailments, her family said on Saturday. She was 94.
Kiran Shantaram, V Shantaram’s son from his second marriage with Jayashree, said the veteran actor breathed her last on Friday night.
“She passed away last night at 10 pm at Rajkamal Studio, where she had been living. She had been unwell for the past four to five years, and was suffering from fever and cough recently,” Kiran Shantaram told PTI.
“We would often tell her that she would be with us till she turned 100. The saddest part was that she did not have children of her own with my father, but she treated me and my sisters like her own. She was very sweet, a wonderful cook, and would lovingly feed us,” he said.
The last rites were held this morning at Shivaji Park crematorium.
A popular actor of the 1950s and 60s, Sandhya Shantaram worked predominantly in Hindi and Marathi films. Some of her most notable films also include “Sehra”, “Jal Bin Machhli Nritya Bin Bijli”, and “Amar Bhoopali”.
Condolence Pour For Sandhya Shantaram
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders on Saturday condoled the death of veteran actor Shantaram, saying her passing has caused a great loss to the film world.
"The news of the passing of veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram is extremely heartbreaking. Her roles in many Marathi films such as Pinjra and Navrang became immensely popular. She also made her mark in the Hindi film industry," Fadnavis said in a post on X.
Sandhya's role in "Do Aankhen Barah Haath" received tremendous acclaim, the chief minister noted, adding that her acting was as skillful as it was powerful, matched by equally compelling dance performances.
"Her passing has caused a great loss to the film world. Her roles will remain immortal," Fadnavis said.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Shantaram was not just an actress, but represented the rich heritage of Indian cinema, and with her demise the Indian film industry has lost a witness to its history.
She left her mark with both her acting skills and dancing, he said, adding that among the gifted performers who guided the early steps of the Indian film industry, Sandhya Shantaram held a leading place.
State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said her memorable performances in the films “Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje”, “Do Aankhen Barah Haath” and especially “Pinjra” will always be cherished by audiences.
Terming her demise a great loss to Indian cinema, he said, "May her soul rest in eternal peace.”