Uttarakhand Assembly Passes UCC Bill

07 Feb 2024, 06:45 PM IST
The Uttarakhand Assembly on Wednesday passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run states to enact similar legislation.

The Bill was introduced in the assembly a day earlier and the opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first.

Once the Bill gets the governor's consent, Uttarakhand will become the first state after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

