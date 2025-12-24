'Two Days In Delhi And I Develop Throat Infection': Nitin Gadkari Amid Air Pollution Crisis

He also raised concerns over India’s heavy dependence on fossil fuels, pointing out that the country spends nearly Rs 22 lakh crore annually on imports. He questioned, "What kind of nationalism is this? Fossil fuels are finite, and pollution is rising. Why can’t we cut fossil fuel use? Why not promote electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles that can deliver zero emissions?"

He highlighted his eco-friendly flex-fuel vehicle, which runs entirely on ethanol, stressing its potential to curb pollution and lessen India’s reliance on imported fossil fuels.

His comments came as Delhi’s air quality plunged to alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting levels of over 400 every day, classified as ‘hazardous’ and severely impacting visibility and public health.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported ‘severe’ air quality across several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).