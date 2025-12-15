Ethanol-Blended Fuel: Will Non-E20 Cars Be Phased Out? Nitin Gadkari Clarifies

Since the introduction of E20 fuel there have been questions about how the higher ethanol mix affects older vehicles which are not compliant. Addressing an important aspect of this discussion, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in a written response in Parliament, clarified the Narendra Modi government's stance on the issue.

According to Gadkari's reply in the Parliament, there will be no requirement for a phase out of non-compliant vehicles. He also added that normal wear and tear of the vehicle of these vehicles will be manageable during routine servicing.

The clarification by the Minister cited a study conducted by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Indian Oil Co-operation Ltd. and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).