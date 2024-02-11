TMC Announces Candidature Of Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, 2 Others For Rajya Sabha Polls

NDTV ProfitNationTMC Announces Candidature Of Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, 2 Others For Rajya Sabha Polls
11 Feb 2024, 06:41 PM IST
NDTV Profit
The TMC on Sunday announced the names of journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev and two others for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from the state.

"We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections", the party said in a tweet.

"We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian", it said.

