Telangana: Three Coaches Of Charminar Express Derail At Nampally Railway Station

News agency PTI quoting SCR officials reported that when the train arrived at the station, it was moving at a slow speed and overshot the last point which caused the derailment of three coaches.

10 Jan 2024, 01:14 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab from the video posted by Dhiren on X</p></div>
Screengrab from the video posted by Dhiren on X

Six people were injured after three coaches of the Chennai-Hyderabad Charminar Express derailed at the Hyderabad Deccan Railway station in Nampally on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Deccan railway station is the train's final destination.

News agency PTI quoting South Central Railway (SCR) officials reported that when the train arrived at the station, it was moving at a slow speed and overshot the last point which caused the derailment of three coaches--S2, S3 and S6.

The jerk from this derailment led to six passengers getting injured, the officials added.

South Central Railway CPRO Rakesh told news agency ANI that S2, S3 and S6 coaches derailed while arriving at Nampally railway station.

"6 passengers have been injured, and they have been taken to the hospital. As per preliminary information, they have suffered minor injuries. There is no impact on other trains and the train movement is normal. The matter is being investigated," he said.

The train had reached Hyderabad after departing from Chennai on Tuesday evening. An official said that an inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident.

