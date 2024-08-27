Telangana CM Says 30,000 Job Vacancies Filled Within 90 Days Of Taking Office

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on Monday that his government filled 30,000 job vacancies within 90 days of taking office. He also said they are currently in the process of recruiting an additional 35,000 individuals.

The government is setting up 'Young India Skills University' to impart skill training to the youth to enhance their employment opportunities, he said.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has agreed to serve as the chairperson of the new skills university, which will have a board made up of top executives from prominent corporations.

Commenting on the country's recent Olympic performance, which fell short of expectations, Mahindra noted that the government is establishing the 'Young India Sports University' to develop talented athletes from Telangana with the goal of winning medals in the 2028 Olympics.

He was speaking at an event to distribute Rs 1 lakh cheques to civil services aspirants, under the 'Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam' programme.

The previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government claimed to have established social welfare residential schools for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Castes and minorities, but the children were made to stay in private buildings which were worse than poultry farms, the CM alleged.

These schools lack even basic infrastructure and the Congress government is setting up 100 'Young India integrated residential schools ' in the state at an outlay of Rs 5,000 crore.

Blaming the previous BRS government for "weakening" universities in the state, the CM said his government would appoint vice chancellors to all varsities in another 10–15 days and also fill up the vacancies of professors and others to provide quality education to students.

In a veiled attack on the BRS, Reddy said some are trying to gain political mileage by provoking students.

The BRS regime did not conduct recruitment tests during the last 10 years, but it is now talking about unemployment, he added.

Regarding the protests calling for the postponement of competitive exams, he claimed that certain individuals are conspiring against the exams because they find them politically inconvenient.

He assured that the government is open to listening to students and job seekers, and emphasised that protests are unnecessary.

Reddy also announced that the government will offer financial assistance to those who successfully pass the civil services mains exam.

(With Inputs From PTI)