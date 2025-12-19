Business NewsNationalVizag-Bound Air India Express Flight Grounded Due To Technical Snag
ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag-Bound Air India Express Flight Grounded Due To Technical Snag

The engine-related problem was identified prior to the departure, an Air India Express spokesperson said.

19 Dec 2025, 01:17 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Among the passengers were high-profile figures, including former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana.&nbsp;</p><p>(Image: Air India Express;/ X)</p></div>
Among the passengers were high-profile figures, including former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana. 

(Image: Air India Express;/ X)

Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A Visakhapatnam-bound Air India Express flight was cancelled at the Gannavaram Airport on December 18 night due to a technical snag detected before take-off, an airport official said.

Among the passengers were high-profile figures, including former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchennaidu and senior YSRCP leader B Satyanarayana.

'While taxiing, they detected an engine problem, so they (aircraft) returned to the bay and the flight was cancelled,' Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy told PTI late on Thursday.

According to Reddy, the aircraft suffered a technical snag around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, an Air India Express spokesperson said the engine-related problem was identified prior to the departure.

“In the interest of safety, our Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam flight returned to the ramp after the pilot identified a technical issue prior to departure. The flight was subsequently cancelled,” the spokesperson said on Friday.

Further, passengers were provided accommodation at a hotel and options for a full refund and complimentary rescheduling of their flight.

The airlines expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and reiterated that safety remained paramount on all aspects of its operations.

The airport officials clarified that it was an Air India flight which was cancelled on Thursday night.

ALSO READ

India-China Trade Deficit May Reach $106 Billion In 2025: GTRI
Opinion
India-China Trade Deficit May Reach $106 Billion In 2025: GTRI
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT