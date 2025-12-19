Success Rarely Product Of Individual Effort Alone: CJI Surya Kanta At NDTV 'Indian Of The Year' Awards
"Success is rarely the product of individual effort, but a reflection of both individual determination and collective care," the top judge underlined.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, while delivering the keynote address at NDTV 'Indian Of The Year 2025' awards on Friday, stressed that success can rarely be attributed to individual effort.
Team work, along with mentorship, and all those who were part of the journey in an individual's success should also be lauded, the CJI pointed out.
One should extend gratitude to the mentorship of family, neighbourhood, community and village — all who played a crucial role in the winner's journey, he added.
At the NDTV event, achievers across various categories were to be honoured. Bollywood personality Janhvi Kapoor won the award for 'best actor of the year - female', whereas filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan was named as 'director of the year'.
Also, Zoho Corp. Founder Sridhar Vembu was honoured as the 'disruptor of the year'. This year, Zoho launched Arratai, a "Made-in-India" messaging app that seeks to compete with the likes of WhatsApp and Telegram.
The awards also honoured the Indian women's cricket team, which won the recently held ODI Women's World Cup 2025.
The CJI, while referring to the Indian female team's triumph, said they showed us the "importance of team work, and working together as a unit".
"I find myself in sheer awe at the talent being honoured today," the Chief Justice said, referring to all the winners.
"Receiving an award is far more than a moment in life. Behind every triumph lies several late nights, early mornings, and unshakeable commitment to excellence," he said.