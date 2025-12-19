Success Rarely Product Of Individual Effort Alone: CJI Surya Kanta At NDTV 'Indian Of The Year' Awards

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, while delivering the keynote address at NDTV 'Indian Of The Year 2025' awards on Friday, stressed that success can rarely be attributed to individual effort.

Team work, along with mentorship, and all those who were part of the journey in an individual's success should also be lauded, the CJI pointed out.

"Success is rarely the product of individual effort, but a reflection of both individual determination and collective care," the top apex court judge underlined.

One should extend gratitude to the mentorship of family, neighbourhood, community and village — all who played a crucial role in the winner's journey, he added.

At the NDTV event, achievers across various categories were to be honoured. Bollywood personality Janhvi Kapoor won the award for 'best actor of the year - female', whereas filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan was named as 'director of the year'.