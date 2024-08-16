Study Points To 'Negligible' Female Representation In Leadership Of IMA’s Associations

A recent study found that only nine of the 46 associations under the Indian Medical Association are currently led by women, indicating minimal female representation in its leadership.

Additionally, the study revealed that among the 92 individuals who have served as IMA presidents since its founding in 1928, only one has been a woman.

Researchers, including experts from The George Institute for Global Health in New Delhi, conducted a comprehensive review of both current and past leadership across various professional medical associations, including the Indian Public Health Association and those covering a range of medical and surgical specialities.

Unequal gender representation persists even in the medical associations closely involved in women's health such as obstetrics and gynaecology, pediatrics and neonatology, highlighting a male dominance, the authors said in the study published in the journal PLoS Global Public Health.

"For instance, the National Neonatology Forum has only one woman in its leadership committee and in The Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India's 73 years of history, only 15 per cent of past presidents were women," the authors wrote.

Founded in 1928, the IMA is a voluntary organisation of 3.5 lakh doctors practicing modern medicine. Along with promoting modern medicine and public health education, it is involved in representing the interest of the doctors and ensuring the well-being of the wider community.

The study's authors said that professional medical associations play a crucial role in shaping policy agenda in the health sector, but very little is known about gender diversity in their leadership.

Looking at the IMA's sub-chapters, which are part of local groups or branches across 28 states and four Union Territories, the authors found that "among the 64 individuals currently serving as the presidents and secretaries of 32 sub-chapters of IMA, only three (4.6%) are women".

The results are in line with those from global studies revealing a 'leaky pipeline' - that even though more women are entering the medical field than ever before, very few reach leadership positions, they said.

The researchers cautioned that skewed gender ratio among the professional medical associations is a major concern, as it can lead to an unbalanced agenda inadequate in addressing the health and care needs of women.

They said that concerted efforts to address gender inequities in medical associations are urgently needed.

They also highlighted that having women-only chapters within associations is insufficient in addressing this issue effectively as only 5.5% of their leadership is women, despite their presence in the IMA.

(With PTI Inputs).