Singer Zubeen Garg Died In Singapore While Swimming, Not During Scuba Diving: Report

Singer-musician Zubeen Garg died due to drowning while swimming off a Singapore island and not while scuba diving as reported earlier, media reports said Thursday.

Assam-based Garg, who was in Singapore for the 60th year of India Singapore Diplomatic Relations and to celebrate India ASEAN Year of Tourism, North East India Festival, died on September 19.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they have extended a copy of the autopsy report, along with its preliminary findings on Garg’s death, to the High Commission of India, upon its request, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

The Indian High Commission says it has received the report.

According to a source, the report says that Garg died due to drowning.

The SPF had earlier ruled out foul play in the death of the 52-year-old singer. “In the case of Zubeen Garg, a coroner’s inquiry could possibly shed light on the sequence of events leading up to his drowning,” the Singapore broadsheet quoted Ng Kai Ling, associate director at LIMN Law Corporation here, as saying.

According to the Singapore daily, Ng also said that there is no statutory definition for the term “foul play”, but SPF’s initial statement could be understood to mean that they do not suspect that Garg was murdered or died as a result of some criminal violence.

On September 19, Garg was at St John's Island, off Singapore, from where he was pulled out of the water unconscious and rushed to Singapore General Hospital. But died that same day.