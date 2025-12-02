Schools Across Maharashtra To Remain Shut On Dec. 5 — Here's Why

All schools in Maharashtra are expected to remain closed on Dec. 5 as the teachers’ bodies have called for a statewide strike over multiple issues. The teaching and non-teaching staff of all primary and secondary schools will hold protest marches to the district collector's offices across the state to demand resolution of longstanding issues.

According to a circular from the teachers’ organisations, in Pune, the protest match will commence at the new Zilla Parishad building, culminating in a rally outside the district collector’s office.

The school teachers’ bodies have demanded that the government revoke its order making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) compulsory for all teaching staff hired prior to 2013. They also seek the annulment of the Government Resolution released on March 15, 2024, concerning staff pattern approvals, urging a restoration of old regulations.

The teachers’ bodies have also sought the discontinuation of the ‘Shikshan Sevak’ contractual system, full implementation of regular pay grades for teaching staff and a halt to the assignment of online and non-teaching duties.