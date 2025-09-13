Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed Today On September 13?
Bank Holiday Today: Banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, every month.
All scheduled and non-scheduled commercial banks across India will remain closed for several days in September due to regional festivals and regular weekend holidays. With upcoming festivals like Navratri and Durga Puja, banking services across many states and Union Territories will be available for limited days.
On these days, not just banks but government offices, schools and many public institutions will also remain shut in different states and UTs.
As per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks remain closed on scheduled dates on account of regional festivals and national holidays or other designated days. This month, a total of 16 bank holidays, including weekend closures, are lined up, according to the RBI holiday calendar. These include 10 festive holidays across states and UTs and scheduled holidays on two alternative Saturdays and all Sundays.
Earlier, nine festive holidays were announced for this month, but an additional holiday was added for Sept. 8 on account of the Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi holiday in Mumbai.
While physical bank branches are closed on these days, online and mobile banking services will continue to function normally. On all bank holidays, customers can access internet banking, UPI payments, online fund transfers and ATM services. Customers should check the regional holiday calendar of the local branch before visiting the bank.
Bank Holiday On September 13
Based on RBI guidelines, all banks in India observe a holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of all months. In September, these days fall on September 13 and 27. This means that banks across India will remain closed on today as it's the second Saturday of the month.
Bank Holidays In September 2025:
September 3 – Karma Puja holiday in Jharkhand
September 4 – First Onam holiday in Kerala
September 5 – Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad holiday in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Jharkhand and Telangana
September 6 – Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra in Sikkim, Chhattisgarh
September 8- Id-E-Milad in Mumbai
September 12 – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in Jammu-Kashmir
September 13: Second Saturday holiday for all banks
September 22 – Navratra Sthapna in Rajasthan
September 23 – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji in Jammu and Kashmir
September 27: Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks
September 29 – Maha Saptami/Durga Puja celebration holiday in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal.
September 30 – Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja celebration holiday in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.
September 7, 14, 21, 28: Banks to remain closed due to Sundays.