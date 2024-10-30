Salman Khan Receives Death Threat Demanding Rs 2 Crore, Police Launch Probe

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has allegedly received a death threat again along with a demand of Rs 2 crore, following which, the Mumbai police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person, an official on Wednesday said.

The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday received an anonymous message, threatening the actor would be killed if he did not pay Rs 2 crore, the official said.

The police registered a case against the unidentified person and an investigation was on into the matter, he added.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline desk received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor.

The police have arrested a man from Jamshedpur in this connection.