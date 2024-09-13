NDTV ProfitNationRG Kar Case: Court Rejects CBI's Plea For Narco Test On Prime Accused
ADVERTISEMENT

RG Kar Case: Court Rejects CBI's Plea For Narco Test On Prime Accused

The CBI was planning to conduct the narco test on Roy to cross-check his version in the case.

13 Sep 2024, 08:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CBI and other officials arrive at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for investigation in the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Source: PTI)</p></div>
CBI and other officials arrive at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for investigation in the recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Source: PTI)

A local court in Kolkata on Friday turned down Central Bureau of Investigation's appeal to conduct a narco analysis test on the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar hospital here, an officer said. The arrested accused, Sanjay Roy, denied to undergo the test, he said.

Roy had initially agreed to take the test but later changed his mind, CBI sources claimed.

The central probe agency had appealed to the city-based Sealdah court, seeking permission to conduct the test on Roy.

"The accused did not agree to undergo the narco analysis test when the judge asked him about it," the officer said.

The CBI was planning to conduct the narco test on Roy to cross-check his version in the case.

ALSO READ

RG Kar Hospital Impasse: Agitating Doctors Request Intervention From President Murmu And PM Modi

Opinion
RG Kar Hospital Impasse: Agitating Doctors Request Intervention From President Murmu And PM Modi
Read More

The accused was earlier brought to the Sealdah court, where the judge spoke to him personally to find out whether he had any objection to the test.

During a narco analysis test, the drug - sodium pentothal - is injected into the body of the subject, which takes him to a hypnotic state, and his imagination is neutralised, the CBI officer said.

'In most cases, the accused gives the true information,' the officer said.

The CBI has already conducted a polygraph test on Roy inside the Presidency Correctional Home.

Meanwhile, a CBI team on Thursday went to the RG Kar hospital, where the body of the postgraduate trainee was found on Aug. 9, and spoke to several officers besides visiting departments as a part of its investigation.

The CBI took over the case from the Kolkata Police upon directions of the Calcutta High Court.

ALSO READ

Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation As West Bengal Chief Minister Over RG Kar Hospital Case

Opinion
Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation As West Bengal Chief Minister Over RG Kar Hospital Case
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT