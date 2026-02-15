Get App
T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table After Day 8: South Africa Dominate Kiwis To Seal Super 8 Spot

Day 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 reshaped the group-stage equation as South Africa became the first team to qualify for the Super 8s.

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram and David Miller celebrate after defeating New Zealand
(Photo: PTI)

Day 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup did more than produce individual brilliance, it tightened qualification equations across groups and offered some early clarity into the race to the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Ireland recorded a spirited 96-run win over Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground that significantly boosted their net run rate but it still only gives them an outside chance of making the Super 8 stage. Ireland will need to beat Zimbabwe in their final game and hope both Zimbabwe and Australia drop points which doesn't seem likely. However the win does give them renewed believe especially as they posted the highest total of the tournament so far. 

Meanwhile, England's five-wicket win over Scotland at the Eden Gardens revived their campaign after a wobbly start, ensuring they remain within touching distance of the top two. The Three Lions now need a win against Italy in their final game to secure their spot in the Super 8. 

In Ahmedabad, South Africa's composed chase against New Zealand proved even more consequential. By maintaining their unbeaten record, the Proteas not only strengthened their grip at the top of Group D but also became the first side to confirm a Super 8 berth, a crucial psychological and tactical advantage heading into the business end of the group phase.

Check out the updated points table after Day 8 to see who sits where, which teams are on the brink, and how the Super 8 picture is shaping up.

Group A
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
India22043.05
Pakistan22040.932
USA31220.533
Netherlands3122-1.352
Namibia2020-2.884

Group B
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
Sri Lanka22043.125
Zimbabwe22041.984
Australia21121.1
Ireland31220.15
Oman3030-4.546

Group C
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
West Indies22041.625
England3214-0.143
Scotland31220.359
Italy2112-0.352
Nepal2020-1.854

Group D
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
South Africa33041.477
New Zealand32140.701
UAE2112-1.03
Afghanistan2020-0.555
Canada2020-1.526

