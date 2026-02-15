T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table After Day 8: South Africa Dominate Kiwis To Seal Super 8 Spot

Day 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup did more than produce individual brilliance, it tightened qualification equations across groups and offered some early clarity into the race to the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Ireland recorded a spirited 96-run win over Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground that significantly boosted their net run rate but it still only gives them an outside chance of making the Super 8 stage. Ireland will need to beat Zimbabwe in their final game and hope both Zimbabwe and Australia drop points which doesn't seem likely. However the win does give them renewed believe especially as they posted the highest total of the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, England's five-wicket win over Scotland at the Eden Gardens revived their campaign after a wobbly start, ensuring they remain within touching distance of the top two. The Three Lions now need a win against Italy in their final game to secure their spot in the Super 8.

In Ahmedabad, South Africa's composed chase against New Zealand proved even more consequential. By maintaining their unbeaten record, the Proteas not only strengthened their grip at the top of Group D but also became the first side to confirm a Super 8 berth, a crucial psychological and tactical advantage heading into the business end of the group phase.

Check out the updated points table after Day 8 to see who sits where, which teams are on the brink, and how the Super 8 picture is shaping up.

Group A Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate India 2 2 0 4 3.05 Pakistan 2 2 0 4 0.932 USA 3 1 2 2 0.533 Netherlands 3 1 2 2 -1.352 Namibia 2 0 2 0 -2.884

Group B Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate Sri Lanka 2 2 0 4 3.125 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 4 1.984 Australia 2 1 1 2 1.1 Ireland 3 1 2 2 0.15 Oman 3 0 3 0 -4.546

Group C Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate West Indies 2 2 0 4 1.625 England 3 2 1 4 -0.143 Scotland 3 1 2 2 0.359 Italy 2 1 1 2 -0.352 Nepal 2 0 2 0 -1.854

Group D Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate South Africa 3 3 0 4 1.477 New Zealand 3 2 1 4 0.701 UAE 2 1 1 2 -1.03 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 -0.555 Canada 2 0 2 0 -1.526

