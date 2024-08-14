Ranchi's RIMS Junior Doctors Extend 'Pen-Down' Protest Over Kolkata Doctor's Murder
The agitating doctors decided to take out a rally this evening from Rimsonian Hall on the campus in support of their demands.
Junior doctors at the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Jharkhand's Ranchi continued their 'pen down' agitation for the second consecutive day on Wednesday to protest against the rape and murder of a woman medico in a hospital in Kolkata.
They welcomed the Calcutta High Court's decision to initiate a CBI probe into the case.
"We have decided to continue our agitation at RIMS in solidarity with several associations in other states," Ankit Kumar, president of the Junior Doctors' Association at RIMS, told PTI.
The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Aug. 9, and a civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the crime.
"We demand for a central law to ensure the safety and security of doctors at the workplace. We also want installation of security cameras across all medical colleges and hospitals in Jharkhand where emergency services are being provided," he said.
Special security arrangements should be implemented for women doctors working at night shifts or during late hours, he said.
Kumar noted that outpatient departments and elective operation theatre services would be affected during the day, although emergency services would remain operational with additional doctors deployed to ensure patient care.
The RIMS authorities assured the agitating doctors that it would propose the establishment of two police posts and the installation of 1,200 CCTV cameras on the campus.
The authority reported that OPD services were provided to 271 patients, while inpatient department services were extended to 149 on Tuesday.