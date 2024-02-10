Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die As Budget Session Concludes

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Saturday, marking the conclusion of the Budget session of Parliament.

The budget session, the last before the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May, began on Jan. 31.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said in the 'short but important session', the House sat for nine days dealing with 116 issues of public importance alongside answering 90 starred and 960 unstarred questions of parliamentarians.

"Overall productivity during the session stood at an impressive figure of 137%," he said.

Bharat is making phenomenal progress in all walks of life and is in an era of immense possibilities, he said, urging members to contribute to the continuous, incremental rise of the country.

"We have come to the close of the 263rd session of the Rajya Sabha. It is the last session before we go for the general election, a true festival of democracy in the mother of democracy," he said.

On the last day of the session, the House held discussions on the construction of the historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlalla and the government's white paper on the Indian economy.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die earlier in the day.