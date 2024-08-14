Rajasthan ADGP Vijay Kumar Singh Awarded President's Police Medal On Independence Day

Among the officers selected for the Police Medal are ASP, Jaisalmer, Deva Ram, ASP, Kaman, Satish Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commandant SDRF, Jaipur Surendra Singh, Assistant Commandant, 3rd Battalion RAC Bikaner, Deep Chand Saharan, Inspector, ATS Unit Kota Deepti Joshi, Police Inspector, CID Unit Banswada, Jai Singh Rao, Sub Inspector, Jodhpur, Manish Chaudhary, Platoon Commander, 5th Battalion RAC Jaipur, Hariom Singh, and Sub Inspector Police, Police Telecommunication, Bhilwara, Fateh Singh.

Head Constables Subhash Chandra and Atmaprakash Khairwal, as well as Constables Ballu Ram, Sauraj Singh Meena, and Gulzari Lal Singh, have also been selected for the Police Medal.

(With PTI Inputs)