Punjab Government Announces 4% Dearness Allowance Hike For Employees And Pensioners

30 Oct 2024, 08:39 PM IST
The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a 4% hike in the dearness allowance for the state government employees and pensioners.
The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a 4% hike in the dearness allowance for the state government employees and pensioners.

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a 4% hike in the dearness allowance for the state government employees and pensioners. "In a Diwali bonanza to families of more than 6.50 lakh employees and pensioners of the state government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday, announced a hike of 4% in their dearness allowance," an official statement said here.

Mann granted approval to give 4% Dearness Allowance to the employees and pensioners, with effect from Nov. 1, thereby enhancing it to 42% from 38%, the statement quoted a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office as saying. Meanwhile, the chief minister said this decision will benefit more than 6.50 lakh employees, pensioners and their families.

