'PoK Will Be Ours On Its Own': Rajnath Singh Tells Indian Diaspora In Morocco

Singh is on a two-day visit to Morocco, marking the first-ever trip to the North African nation by an Indian Defence Minister.

During the visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi. "Both sides are also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of defence," the Defence Ministry said.

The MoU will provide for an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence engagement, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages, it said.

The Indian Navy ships have been making regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, and this agreement will further consolidate such ties, the ministry said in a statement.

Singh will also call on Morocco's industry and trade minister Ryad Mezzour to explore avenues for industrial collaboration.

Additionally, Singh is set to dedicate a plant set up by Tata Advanced Systems for production of wheeled armoured personnel carriers in Morocco during his two-day visit to the North African nation. The facility at Berrechid is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa.