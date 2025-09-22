'PoK Will Be Ours On Its Own': Rajnath Singh Tells Indian Diaspora In Morocco
Singh is on a two-day visit to Morocco, marking the first-ever trip to the North African nation by an Indian Defence Minister.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the Indian community in Morocco, in Rabat on Monday. During his interaction, Singh told the Indian community, "Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be ours on its own."
"Demands have started being made in PoK— you must have heard sloganeering. I was addressing the Indian Army at a program in Kashmir Valley 5 years ago, I had said then that we will not need to attack and capture PoK, it is anyway ours. PoK itself will say one day, 'Main bhi Bharat Hoon'. That day will come," he said.
Singh shared photos from his interaction with the Indian community on X.
"Delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rabat. Lauded their hard work and dedication that defines the Indian community across the world. It is praiseworthy, how they are contributing to Morocco’s progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India," he wrote.
During the visit, Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi. "Both sides are also expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of defence," the Defence Ministry said.
The MoU will provide for an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence engagement, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages, it said.
The Indian Navy ships have been making regular port calls at Casablanca in recent years, and this agreement will further consolidate such ties, the ministry said in a statement.
Singh will also call on Morocco's industry and trade minister Ryad Mezzour to explore avenues for industrial collaboration.
Additionally, Singh is set to dedicate a plant set up by Tata Advanced Systems for production of wheeled armoured personnel carriers in Morocco during his two-day visit to the North African nation. The facility at Berrechid is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa.