PM To Visit Karnataka And Goa On November 28 For Key Religious And Cultural Events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Udupi in Karnataka on November 28 to offer prayers at Sri Krishna Matha and participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana, a PIB release said on Thursday.

During the visit, he will inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa and dedicate the Kanaka Kavacha for the Kanakana Kindi. Later in Goa, the PM will attend the 550th-year celebrations of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math and unveil a 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram.

At around 11:30 a.m., Modi will visit Krishna Matha in Udupi, Karnataka. Later, he will travel to Goa, where at around 3:15 PM, he will visit Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math on the occasion of ‘Sardha Panchashatamanotsava’, the 550th-year celebration of the Math.

He will participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme, a devotional gathering of 100,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Bhagavad Gita in unison.

This will follow the inaugration of the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicate the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Bhagwan Krishna. Sri Krishna Matha, Udupi, was established over 800 years ago by Sri Madhvacharya, the founder of the Dvaita philosophy of Vedanta.

In Goa PM will unveil a 77 feet statue of Lord Ram, made up of bronze at Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math and will also inaugurate ‘Ramayana Theme Park Garden’ developed by the Math. Modi will also release the special postal stamp and a commemorative coin, and address the gathering on the occasion.

Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math. It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. The Math is headquartered in Partagali, a small town in South Goa, on the banks of the river Kushavati.