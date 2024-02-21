PM Modi To Visit Gujarat And Uttar Pradesh On February 22-23; Check Full Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on February 22 and Uttar Pradesh on February 23.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will reach Ahmedabad at around 10:45 AM on Thursday to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

At around 12:45 PM, he will reach Mahesana and perform pooja and darshan at Valinath Mahadev Temple.

Around 1 PM, he will participate in a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,350 crore.

PM Modi will be in Navsari at around 4:15 PM, where he will dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore.

At around 6:15 PM, the Prime Minister will visit the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station and dedicate to nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).

On February 23, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a programme for prize distribution to the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, BHU, Varanasi.

At 11:15 AM, he will perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali. At 11:30 AM, the Prime Minister will attend a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

At 1:45 PM, Prime Minister Modi will attend a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.