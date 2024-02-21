PM Modi To Visit Gujarat And Uttar Pradesh On February 22-23; Check Full Schedule
The Golden Jubilee celebration of GCMMF will witness participation of more than 1.25 lakh farmers at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on February 22 and Uttar Pradesh on February 23.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will reach Ahmedabad at around 10:45 AM on Thursday to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).
At around 12:45 PM, he will reach Mahesana and perform pooja and darshan at Valinath Mahadev Temple.
Around 1 PM, he will participate in a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,350 crore.
PM Modi will be in Navsari at around 4:15 PM, where he will dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth Rs 17,500 crore.
At around 6:15 PM, the Prime Minister will visit the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station and dedicate to nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).
On February 23, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a programme for prize distribution to the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, BHU, Varanasi.
At 11:15 AM, he will perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali. At 11:30 AM, the Prime Minister will attend a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.
At 1:45 PM, Prime Minister Modi will attend a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.
PM Modi Gujarat Visit Details
The Golden Jubilee celebration of GCMMF will witness participation of more than 1.25 lakh farmers at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
"GCMMF is a testimony of the resilience of cooperatives, their entrepreneurial spirit and strong determination of farmers, which has made Amul the one of the strongest dairy brands in the world," the statement said.
At the two public functions in Gujarat at Mahesana and Navsari, PM Modi will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 22,850 crore.
The projects will encompass important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism etc in districts like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad, and Narmada.
At public function in Navsari, Prime Minister will dedicate to nation several development projects including multiple packages of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway; multiple road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad; rural drinking water supply project in Tapi; an underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others.
Prime Minister will also initiate work commencement for the construction of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Navsari.
PM Modi Varanasi Visit Details
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.
To further enhance road connectivity of Varanasi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects including four laning of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of NH-233; four laning of Sultanpur-Varanasi section of NH-56, Package-1; six laning of phase-1 of Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-19; four laning of Package-1 Varanasi-Hanumana section on NH-35; and ROB on Varanasi- Jaunpur rail section near Babatpur.
For providing impetus to industrial development in the region, Prime Minister will inaugurate LPG Bottling Plant by HPCL in Sewapuri; the Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit in UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon; various infrastructure work at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon; and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi.
Providing impetus to the famous textile sector of Varanasi, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. The new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the textile sector, the PMO statement said.
Augmenting the health infrastructure in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new Medical College in Varanasi. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Centre of Ageing at BHU.
In the prize distribution ceremony at Swatantrata Sabhagar, Banaras Hindu University, Prime Minister Modi will award the winners of Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita. He will also distribute books, uniform sets, music instruments and merit scholarships to Sanskrit students of Varanasi.
At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur near BHU, Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in adjoining Ravidas park. He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali worth about Rs 32 crore and lay the foundation stone for Sant Ravidas Museum and beautification of the park worth about Rs 62 crore.