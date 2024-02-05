PM Modi To Visit Goa On February 6; Check Details And Schedule
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,330 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Goa on February 6 to inaugurate the India Energy Week 2024 and lay the foundation stone for a slew of development projects worth over Rs 1,330 crore.
India Energy Week 2024
According to a press statement, the PM’s key focus area is to achieve self-reliance in energy requirements and the India Energy Week 2024 is yet another step in this direction. The event is slated to be held from February 6-9.
The exhibition and conference will bring together the entire energy value chain and will serve as a catalyst for India's energy transition goals, the release added. Modi will hold a roundtable with global oil & gas CEOs and experts.
“Encouraging and fostering startups and integrating them into the energy value chain will be an important focus for India Energy Week 2024. It is expected to witness participation of around 17 energy ministers from different countries, 35,000+ attendees and more than 900 exhibitors,” the release said.
This exhibition will have six dedicated country pavilions - Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, UK and the USA. It will have a special Make in India pavilion to showcase innovative solutions which Indian MSMEs are spearheading in the energy sector.
Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047
He is scheduled to inaugurate the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology, Goa. This newly built campus comprises several facilities such as a tutorial complex, administrative complex, departmental complex, seminar complex, health centre, staff quarters, hostels, amenity centre, sports ground and other utilities to meet the needs of students, faculty and staff.
He will dedicate the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports. The release added that the institute will include 28 tailor-made courses aimed at fostering the development of watersports and water rescue activities catering to both the public and the armed forces.
“The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 100 TPD Integrated Waste Management Facility in South Goa. It has been designed for the scientific treatment of 60 TPD wet waste and 40 TPD dry waste, while also featuring a 500 KW solar power plant that generates surplus electricity,” the release stated.
He will lay the foundation stone for a passenger ropeway connecting Panaji and Reis Magos. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 100 MLD water treatment plant in South Goa.
During his visit, he will distribute appointment orders to 1,930 new government recruits across various departments under Rozgar Mela and hand over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.
ONGC Sea Survival Centre
The PM will also inaugurate the ONGC Sea Survival Centre, which is designed to raise India's sea survival training standards to global levels. The centre is expected to train 10,000-15,000 personnel annually.
“Exercises in simulated and controlled harsh weather conditions will enhance sea survival skills of trainees and, thus, potentially increase the chances of safe escape from real life disasters,” said the release.