PM Modi To Visit Goa On February 6; Check Details And Schedule

According to a press statement, the PM’s key focus area is to achieve self-reliance in energy requirements and the India Energy Week 2024 is yet another step in this direction. The event is slated to be held from February 6-9.

The exhibition and conference will bring together the entire energy value chain and will serve as a catalyst for India's energy transition goals, the release added. Modi will hold a roundtable with global oil & gas CEOs and experts.

“Encouraging and fostering startups and integrating them into the energy value chain will be an important focus for India Energy Week 2024. It is expected to witness participation of around 17 energy ministers from different countries, 35,000+ attendees and more than 900 exhibitors,” the release said.

This exhibition will have six dedicated country pavilions - Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, UK and the USA. It will have a special Make in India pavilion to showcase innovative solutions which Indian MSMEs are spearheading in the energy sector.