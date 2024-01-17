NDTV ProfitNationPM Modi To Inaugurate Boeing’s New State-Of-The-Art Global Tech Campus In Bengaluru
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi To Inaugurate Boeing’s New State-Of-The-Art Global Tech Campus In Bengaluru

The Prime Minister will also launch a transformational Boeing programme for greater participation of Indian women from across all walks of life in the Indian aviation sector, the sources added.

17 Jan 2024, 07:28 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Boeing website</p></div>
Source: Boeing website

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate American aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s new state-of-the-art global engineering and technology innovation campus in Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru near the Kempegowda International Airport on Jan. 19, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will also launch a transformational Boeing programme for greater participation of Indian women from across all walks of life in the Indian aviation sector, the sources added.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT