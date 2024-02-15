PM Modi To Address ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan’ Programme, Visit Haryana On February 16

PM Modi will address the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan’ programme at 11 AM via video conferencing.

The Rajasthan projects cater to a number of important sectors including roads, railways, solar energy, power transmission, drinking water and petroleum & natural gas.

The statement said he will inaugurate various national highway projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan besides three stretches of eight-lane Delhi - Mumbai Green field Alignment (NE-4).

These sections will provide faster and improved connectivity in the region. These sections are also equipped with Animal Underpass and Animal Overpass with camouflaging to facilitate unhindered movement of wildlife.

Further, Noise barriers are also provisioned to minimise the impact on wildlife. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 6-Lane Greenfield Udaipur Bypass connecting the Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway section of NH-48 at Debari with the Udaipur-Shamlaji Section of NH-48 at Kaya village. This Bypass will help in decongesting Udaipur City.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate various other projects that will improve road infrastructure in Jhunjhunu, Abu road and Tonk districts of Rajasthan.

Besides other highway projects, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of eight railway projects of Rajasthan worth around Rs 2,300 crore. In a step to boost the production of renewable energy in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation important solar projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore in Rajasthan.

He will also dedicate to nation power transmission sector projects worth more than Rs 2,100 crore in the state.