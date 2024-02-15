PM Modi To Address ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan’ Programme, Visit Haryana On February 16
PM Modi will visit Rewari and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,750 crore in Rajasthan and Haryana on Friday.
An official statement said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects costing more than Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan via video conference and will also address the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' programme.
He will later visit Rewari in Haryana and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sectors, it said.
'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan'
PM Modi will address the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan’ programme at 11 AM via video conferencing.
The Rajasthan projects cater to a number of important sectors including roads, railways, solar energy, power transmission, drinking water and petroleum & natural gas.
The statement said he will inaugurate various national highway projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore in Rajasthan besides three stretches of eight-lane Delhi - Mumbai Green field Alignment (NE-4).
These sections will provide faster and improved connectivity in the region. These sections are also equipped with Animal Underpass and Animal Overpass with camouflaging to facilitate unhindered movement of wildlife.
Further, Noise barriers are also provisioned to minimise the impact on wildlife. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 6-Lane Greenfield Udaipur Bypass connecting the Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway section of NH-48 at Debari with the Udaipur-Shamlaji Section of NH-48 at Kaya village. This Bypass will help in decongesting Udaipur City.
Prime Minister will also inaugurate various other projects that will improve road infrastructure in Jhunjhunu, Abu road and Tonk districts of Rajasthan.
Besides other highway projects, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of eight railway projects of Rajasthan worth around Rs 2,300 crore. In a step to boost the production of renewable energy in the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation important solar projects worth around Rs 5,300 crore in Rajasthan.
He will also dedicate to nation power transmission sector projects worth more than Rs 2,100 crore in the state.
PM Modi In Haryana
In Rewari, at around 1:15 PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sector.
Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 5,450 crore. The project, with a total length of 28.5 Km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge in the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City. It will also have a spur at Dwarka Expressway.
The project is an important step towards realising PM Modi's vision to provide citizens with world class environment-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems, the statement said.
Seeking to strengthen public health infrastructure across the country, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari. It will be built at a cost of about Rs 1,650 crore.
The institute will be developed on 203 acres of land at Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village in Rewari and will have facilities including a hospital complex with 720 beds, medical college with 100 seats, nursing college with 60 seats, AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students and a night shelter among other facilities.
The facilities include patient care services in 18 specialities and 17 super specialities including cardiology, gastro-enterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology and burns & plastic surgery.