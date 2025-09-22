Business NewsNationalPM Modi Interacts With Entrepreneurs Of Arunachal On GST Reforms
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Interacts With Entrepreneurs Of Arunachal On GST Reforms

The PM asked traders how the latest GST reforms were helping them.

22 Sep 2025, 11:47 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Modi visited an exhibition that was organised at the venue of his public meeting in Indira Gandhi Park. (Image: PTI)</p></div>
PM Modi visited an exhibition that was organised at the venue of his public meeting in Indira Gandhi Park. (Image: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with local entrepreneurs and members of self-help groups in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on Monday.

He visited an exhibition that was organised at the venue of his public meeting in Indira Gandhi Park, and held the interaction, officials said.

The PM asked traders how the latest GST reforms were helping them.

He also enquired in detail about the locally made items exhibited, and underlined the importance of promoting indigenous products as part of the government's "Vocal for Local" campaign.

"The interaction served both as an encouragement for the local business community and a reminder of the government's commitment to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship in the frontier state," an official said.

ALSO READ

PM Modi Arrives In Arunachal Pradesh
Opinion
PM Modi Arrives In Arunachal Pradesh
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT