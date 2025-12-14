PM Modi Embarks On Four-Nation Tour To Boost Trade, Defence And Regional Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a four-day visit to Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman on Monday, aiming to deepen bilateral ties and explore new avenues of collaboration in trade, defence and regional security.

The trip, which spans three regions aims to strengthen partnerships within the Global South and promote peace and stability.

In the first leg of his trip, Modi will visit Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

The Ministry of External Affairs described the visit as a key opportunity to deepen India-Jordan ties, unlock new avenues for economic growth and cooperation, and reaffirm New Delhi’s commitment to regional peace, security, and stability, PTI said.

Following his engagements in Jordan, Prime Minister Modi will head to Ethiopia for a two-day visit from December 16 to 17, his first to the East African nation. In Addis Ababa, he is scheduled to hold comprehensive discussions with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Ethiopia. He will be holding wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali on all aspects of India – Ethiopia bilateral ties. As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation.



In the final leg of his visit, at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, Prime Minister will visit the Sultanate of Oman from 17 - 18 December 2025, a PIB release said.

This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Oman. India and Oman share an all-encompassing Strategic Partnership underpinned by centuries-old bonds of friendship, trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties, the release said.

The visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and follows the State visit of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman to India in December 2023.