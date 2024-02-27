PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Human Space Flight Mission
The four astronauts are Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.
The four astronauts are Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla, Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Thumba near the Kerala state capital.
He bestowed 'astronaut wings' to the four.
VIDEO | PM Modi meets astronaut-designates for Gaganyaan Mission - Group Captain P Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander S Shukla - at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2024
The PM was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation.