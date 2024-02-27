NDTV ProfitNationPM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Human Space Flight Mission
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Human Space Flight Mission

The four astronauts are Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla.

27 Feb 2024, 12:45 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Screen grab of the announcement&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
Source: Screen grab of the announcement  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.

The four astronauts are Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla, Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Thumba near the Kerala state capital.

He bestowed 'astronaut wings' to the four.

The PM was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT