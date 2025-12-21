PM Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 10,601-Crore Fertiliser Plant In Assam's Dibrugarh

Business NewsNationalPM Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 10,601-Crore Fertiliser Plant In Assam's Dibrugarh
The Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company will have an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, and the project is scheduled for commissioning in 2030.

21 Dec 2025, 03:23 PM IST i
AVFCCL is a joint venture among the Assam government, Oil India, National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) and BVFCL. (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The Assam Valley Fertiliser and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL) will have an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, and the project is scheduled for commissioning in 2030.

In July this year, AVFCCL was incorporated at Namrup in Dibrugarh district. A new plant within the existing premises of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp Ltd (BVFCL) was approved by the Union Cabinet in March this year.

AVFCCL is a joint venture among the Assam government, Oil India, National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) and BVFCL.

