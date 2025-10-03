'Pakistan's J-17, F-16 Fighter Jets Were Shot Down During Operation Sindoor': Air Force Chief

Air Chief Marshal, AP Singh on Friday said that India destroyed around four to five Pakistan fighter jets during Operation Sindoor. Elucidating his remarks from early August, he said these jets included — US-made F-16s and Chinese J-17s.

In August, the Air Force had said that India had shot down six aircrafts — five fighters and a "big bird", likely an AEW&C (airborne early warning and control) plane — in mid-air strikes.

Today, at a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, Singh stated that the Indian military has evidence of at least one long-range strike on an AEW&C aircraft and four to five strikes on fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.

He added that India launched Operation Sindoor with a clear aim and the termination of the conflict in quick time after the objective was met, is a lesson for the world to learn from.

Singh also said his force has drawn up a Roadmap 2047 to enhance its combat capabilities.

Asked about Pakistan's losses during Operation Sindoor, he said they have evidence of one long-range strike of Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) and four to five fighters.

Pakistan's losses included radars, command and control centres, runways and hangars, he added.

In response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

To a question, the IAF chief said all three services have started working on the "Sudarshan Chakra" air defence system.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Aug .15 announced the project to develop an indigenous air-defence system to protect India's vital military and civilian installations and to deliver a decisive response to any enemy threat.

Asked if the IAF was looking at procuring more S-400 air-defence missiles, Singh didn't give a direct reply but said the platform proved to be a good one.

(With PTI inputs)