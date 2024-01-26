NDTV ProfitNationPadma Awards 2024: PM Modi Congratulates All Recipients, Says 'India Cherishes Their Contribution'
Padma Awards 2024: PM Modi Congratulates All Recipients, Says 'India Cherishes Their Contribution'

26 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@BJP4India</p></div>
Image Source: X/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards and said India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.' 'May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work," he said.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi, Sulabh International founder late Bindeshwar Pathak, first woman judge of Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama were among 132 eminent persons awarded Padma awards on Thursday.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines / fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March / April every year.

For the year 2024, the President has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan Award

The Padma Vibhushan Awardees are:

  • Vyjayantimala Bali - Art - Tamil Nadu

  • Konidela Chiranjeevi - Art - Andhra Pradesh

  • M Venkaiah Naidu - Public Affairs - Andhra Pradesh

  • Bindeshwar Pathak - Social Work - Bihar (Posthumous)

  • Padma Subrahmanyam - Art - Tamil Nadu

Padma Bhushan Award

The Padma Bhushan Awardees are:

  • M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs - Kerala

  • Hormusji N Cama - Literature & Education - Journalism - Maharashtra

  • Mithun Chakraborty - Art - West Bengal

  • Sitaram Jindal - Trade & Industry - Karnataka

  • Young Liu - Trade & Industry - Taiwan

  • Ashwin Balachand Mehta - Medicine - Maharashtra

  • Satyabrata Mookherjee - Public Affairs - West Bengal

  • Shri Ram - Public Affairs - Maharashtra

  • Tejas Madhusudan Patel - Medicine - Gujarat

  • Olanchery Rajagopal - Public Affairs - Kerala

  • Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt - Art - Maharashtra

  • Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous) - Others-Spiritualism - Ladakh

  • Pyarelal Sharma - Art - Maharashtra

  • Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur - Medicine - Bihar

  • Usha Uthup - Art - West Bengal

  • Vijaykanth (Posthumous) - Art - Tamil Nadu

  • Kundan Vyas - Literature & Education - Journalism - Maharashtra

Padma Shri Awards

The Padma Shri Awardees are:

