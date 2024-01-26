Padma Awards 2024: PM Modi Congratulates All Recipients, Says 'India Cherishes Their Contribution'
Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards and said India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their contribution across diverse sectors.' 'May they continue to inspire people with their exceptional work," he said.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi, Sulabh International founder late Bindeshwar Pathak, first woman judge of Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama were among 132 eminent persons awarded Padma awards on Thursday.
The Awards are given in various disciplines / fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March / April every year.
For the year 2024, the President has approved conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).
The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.
Padma Vibhushan Award
The Padma Vibhushan Awardees are:
Vyjayantimala Bali - Art - Tamil Nadu
Konidela Chiranjeevi - Art - Andhra Pradesh
M Venkaiah Naidu - Public Affairs - Andhra Pradesh
Bindeshwar Pathak - Social Work - Bihar (Posthumous)
Padma Subrahmanyam - Art - Tamil Nadu
Padma Bhushan Award
The Padma Bhushan Awardees are:
M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs - Kerala
Hormusji N Cama - Literature & Education - Journalism - Maharashtra
Mithun Chakraborty - Art - West Bengal
Sitaram Jindal - Trade & Industry - Karnataka
Young Liu - Trade & Industry - Taiwan
Ashwin Balachand Mehta - Medicine - Maharashtra
Satyabrata Mookherjee - Public Affairs - West Bengal
Shri Ram - Public Affairs - Maharashtra
Tejas Madhusudan Patel - Medicine - Gujarat
Olanchery Rajagopal - Public Affairs - Kerala
Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt - Art - Maharashtra
Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous) - Others-Spiritualism - Ladakh
Pyarelal Sharma - Art - Maharashtra
Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur - Medicine - Bihar
Usha Uthup - Art - West Bengal
Vijaykanth (Posthumous) - Art - Tamil Nadu
Kundan Vyas - Literature & Education - Journalism - Maharashtra
Padma Shri Awards
The Padma Shri Awardees are: