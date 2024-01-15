Over 24.8 Crore People Moved Out Of Multidimensional Poverty In India In 9 Years: NITI Report

NationOver 24.8 Crore People Moved Out Of Multidimensional Poverty In India In 9 Years: NITI Report
In the past nine years, over 24.8 crore people in India have risen out of multidimensional poverty, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh showing the most significant progress, according to a report from NITI Aayog.
As many as 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years from 2013-14 to 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh registering the largest decline, NITI Aayog said in a report on Monday.
Multidimensional poverty is measured by improvement in health, education, and standard of living, it said.
According to the NITI discussion paper, multidimensional poverty in India was found to have declined from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23, with about 24.82 crore people moving out of this bracket during this period.
The national multidimensional poverty measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions of health, education, and standard of living that are represented by 12 sustainable development goals-aligned indicators, according to NITI Aayog.
These include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, years of schooling, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and bank accounts.