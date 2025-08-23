'Negotiations Continue, But We Have Some Red Lines': EAM Jaishankar On India-US Trade Deal

India has certain 'red-lines' about its trade negotiations with the US and India will not compromise on protecting the interests of farmers and small producers, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. "We've not had a US president who has conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one. That itself is a departure that's not limited to India," he said.

The relations between India and the US are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, including 25% additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. The external affairs minister said trade is 'really the major issue' between the two countries.

"The negotiations are still going on and the bottom line is we have some red lines. The red lines are primarily the interest of our farmers and to some extent small producers. So when people pronounced that we succeeded or failed," he said.

"My answer to this is, we as a government are committed to defend the interests of our farmers and small producers. We are very determined on that. That's not something we can compromise on," he added.

The external affairs minister also responded to allegations by Trump administration officials that India is 'profiteering' by buying discounted Russian crude oil, then selling refined petroleum products at premium prices in Europe.

"It's funny to have people who work for a pro-business American administration accusing other people of doing business. That's really curious. If you have a problem buying oil or refined products from India, don't buy it. Nobody forces you to buy it. But Europe buys, America buys, so you don't like it, don't buy it," he said.

The external affairs minister also rejected observations that India's relations with China are improving in view of strain in India-US ties.