NDA Candidate Radhakrishan Files Nomination Papers For Vice Presidential Election

20 Aug 2025, 03:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra Governor and NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh files nomination papers for vice presidential election, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)</p></div>
Maharashtra Governor and NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh files nomination papers for vice presidential election, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the vice presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders.

Modi, flanked by Radhakrishnan and senior NDA leaders, handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the vice presidential election.

The four sets of nomination papers have Modi, Singh, Shah and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh as lead proposers.

The returning officer examined the nomination papers following which Radhakrishnan signed a register. The returning officer then handed over an acknowledgement slip of the nomination papers to the prime minister.

Modi, Shah, senior ministers Pralhad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan and other NDA leaders, including TDP leader and Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, LJSP (RV) leader Chirag Paswan escorted Radhakrishnan to the office of the returning officer in Parliament.

Earlier, Radhakrishan paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders at Prerna Sthal, which houses statues of iconic personalities, in Parliament complex.

Radhakrishnan, whose election as Vice President is a certainty, was accompanied by Union ministers and other leaders from the BJP-led alliance.

