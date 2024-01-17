ADVERTISEMENT
Navy Helicopter Airlifts Ailing French National From Merchant Navy Ship
Indian Navy helicopter rescues ailing French national from merchant navy ship off Mumbai coast.
An Indian Navy helicopter airlifted an ailing French national from a merchant navy ship off the Mumbai coast, a defence spokesperson said here on Wednesday.
The patient had to be winched up to the helicopter in the absence of a suitable landing spot on the ship, he said.
An ALH Mk III (MR) chopper was launched on Jan. 16 from INS Shikra upon receipt of an alert message about a patient with suspected ophthalmic/ neurological condition onboard the French flag container carrier CMA CGM Palais Royal, the official said.
The merchant navy ship was about 65 nautical miles from Mumbai, he said.
The patient was precisely winched up in a rescue basket and flown to INS Shikra safely, the official added.
