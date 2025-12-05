Business NewsNationalMumbai Police, MEA Agency Crack Down On Dubious Firms Promising Overseas Jobs
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police, MEA Agency Crack Down On Dubious Firms Promising Overseas Jobs

A case was registered against the nine establishments, their owners and agents at Nagpada Police Station under relevant sections of BNS and Immigration Act

05 Dec 2025, 07:48 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The accused had violated the Immigration Act, 1983, as they were sending Indian nationals abroad illegally. (Photo: Vishal Patel / Source: NDTV Profit) </p></div>
The accused had violated the Immigration Act, 1983, as they were sending Indian nationals abroad illegally. (Photo: Vishal Patel / Source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Mumbai Police and the Protector and Immigrants office of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have taken action against nine establishments which were allegedly duping people by promising them jobs in foreign countries, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the crime branch along with the central agency, conducted raids on Wednesday in south Mumbai's Nagpada area and recovered the passports of 238 Indian job aspirants, appointment letters, visiting cards, logbooks and various forms.

The accused had violated the Immigration Act, 1983, as they were sending Indian nationals abroad illegally, the official said.

A case was registered against the nine establishments, their owners and agents at Nagpada Police Station under relevant sections of BNS and Immigration Act, he said adding further probe is being conducted by the crime branch.

ALSO READ

Mumbai Police Summons Social Media Influencer Orry In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Opinion
Mumbai Police Summons Social Media Influencer Orry In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT