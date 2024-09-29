Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 11,200 Crore In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra through video conference. His planned visit to Pune on Sept. 26 was cancelled due to heavy rain in the city.

During the virtual event, Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro section connecting the District Court to Swargate, marking the completion of Phase 1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project.

The underground section, which costs approximately Rs 1,810 crore, was highlighted by officials. Additionally, Modi laid the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension of Phase 1, which will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,955 crore.

This southern extension of 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations, namely Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj, according to officials.

Modi also inaugurated Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program, situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra.