Business NewsNationalIIT Bombay Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building
ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Bombay Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building

The student, Rohit Sinha, allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of the hostel around 2.30 am, an official said.

02 Aug 2025, 01:34 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: IIT Bombay)</p></div>
(Image: IIT Bombay)

A 22-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the hostel building in Powai here in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The student, Rohit Sinha, allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of the hostel around 2.30 am, an official said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

According to the police, Sinha, a native of Delhi, was a fourth-year student of Metallurgical Sciences.

An accidental death report has been registered, and a probe has been initiated, the official said.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT