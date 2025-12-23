Business NewsNationalMan Murders Colleague, Dumps Body In Water Tank In Palghar, Held
Man Murders Colleague, Dumps Body In Water Tank In Palghar, Held

A case was registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway

23 Dec 2025, 03:00 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The accused, Asaram Rakesh, was nabbed within hours of the incident that occurred at an industrial estate in the Vasai. (Pic used for representational purposes.&nbsp;Photo by Chase Baker on Unsplash)</p></div>
A 27-year-old worker has been arrested for allegedly killing his colleague and dumping his body in the water tank on the premises of a company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Asaram Rakesh, was nabbed within hours of the incident that occurred at an industrial estate in the Vasai area on Monday, an official said.

He said that the accused had a dispute with his colleague, Rakesh Singh, and allegedly attacked him with an iron rod on his head and dumped his body in a water tank on the company premises.

Their co-workers found out about the attack and alerted the victim's kin and the police, following which the body was fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A case was registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, he said.

