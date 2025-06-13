ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra Reports 102 New Covid-19 Cases
Maharashtra on Friday reported 102 Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally since Jan. 1 this year to 1914, a health department official said.
The cases include 31 from Pune, 27 from Mumbai, 11 from Thane, seven from Amravati, six from Nagpur and five each from Sangli, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
The number of Covid-19 tests carried out in the state since Jan. 1 stood at 20,468, the health department said.
Four deaths have been reported since Thursday, taking the toll this year to 25, including 24 with comorbidities.
The four deaths took place in Mumbai, Satara, Kolhapur and Ulhasnagar.
