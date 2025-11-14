Kurtha Election Results 2025: BSP's Ashok Kumar Vs RJD'S Krishna Mohan — Who Is Winning?

Kurtha is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 2 of assembly election. As many as 13 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11

In 2025 election, Bahujan Samaj Party's Ashok Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Kumar Krishna Mohan among others are battling for the office of MLA in Kurtha.

Kurtha, one of five development blocks in Bihar’s Arwal district, lies in the Magadh region, about 23 km east of Arwal and 25 km from Jehanabad. Nearby towns include Makhdumpur, Jehanabad, Masaurhi, and Rafiganj. Located on the banks of the Sone River, a major tributary of the Ganga, the area is characterised by fertile alluvial plains that support the cultivation of rice, wheat, and pulses, as per India Today.