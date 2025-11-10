Business NewsNationalKashmiri Doctor Arrested In Faridabad, Over 360 Kilogram Of Explosives, Weapons Recovered
Kashmiri Doctor Arrested In Faridabad, Over 360 Kilogram Of Explosives, Weapons Recovered

The accused has been identified as Muzammil Shakeel, a teacher at Al Falaha University.

10 Nov 2025, 01:32 PM IST i
Police said that the incident happened on Saturday night. (Image Source: Unsplash)
Police said that the incident happened on Saturday night. (Image Source: Unsplash)
A Kashmiri doctor was arrested here on Monday, with around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate and a huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from his rented accommodation, police said.

The operation was carried out jointly by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police. The accused has been identified as Muzammil Shakeel, a teacher at Al Falaha University, they said.

Faridabad Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the joint team of Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police arrested the doctor who was also wanted in connection with putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

During the operation, around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate, one Carom Cok rifle, two automatic pistols, 84 cartridges, five litres of chemicals, 20 timers with battery and 14 bags were recovered from his room, police said.

