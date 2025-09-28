Business NewsNationalKarur Stampede: 38 Bodies Identified, Being Handed Over To Relatives, Says Collector
Karur Stampede: 38 Bodies Identified, Being Handed Over To Relatives, Says Collector

Of the deceased, 14 have been handed over to their relatives so far, Saravanan told reporters.

28 Sep 2025, 09:25 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karur: Police personnel outside a hospital where the victims were brought after a stampede-like situation. (Photo: PTI)</p></div>
Karur: Police personnel outside a hospital where the victims were brought after a stampede-like situation. (Photo: PTI)
The bodies of 38 people who died due to a stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s rally here on September 27, have been identified and currently efforts were on to hand over their mortal remains to their relatives, Dindigul district collector S Saravanan has said on Sunday.

The identify of a woman was yet to be established, he said.

"Currently, the work to identify this woman was on and once it was done, we would follow the due procedure of conducting a post-mortem and hand over the body to her relatives,” he said.

Of the deceased, 14 have been handed over to their relatives so far, Saravanan told reporters here.

Director of Medical Education, Dr Suganthi Rajakumari, said the condition of two persons who were admitted on September 27 continued to remain in critical and efforts were on to revive them.

To a question, she told reporters here that all government facilities had adequate supplies of oxygen and medicines and that the patients were being provided the best treatment.

“Totally, we received 39 bodies at the GH and post-mortem was performed on 31 persons. Two persons are in a critical condition,” Rajakumari said.

