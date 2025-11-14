Kadwa Election Results 2025: Peoples Party's Sunil Kumar Vs Rajeev Ranjan — Who Is Winning?

Kadwa is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 2 of assembly election. As many as 16 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11

In 2025 election, Sunil Kumar Mandal, Peoples Party of India and Rajeev Ranjan, Independent, among others are battling for the office of MLA in Kadwa.

Kadwa is a general Assembly constituency in Bihar’s eastern Katihar district, encompassing the Kadwa and Dandkhora community development blocks. Part of the Katihar Lok Sabha seat, it lies in the floodplains of the Mahananda and Barandi rivers. Predominantly rural and agrarian, Kadwa’s economy revolves around the cultivation of rice, maize, jute, and bananas, supported by fertile alluvial soil and monsoon-fed irrigation. However, recurring seasonal floods and inadequate infrastructure have long impeded development, fueling distress migration—particularly among landless and marginal farmers, as per India Today