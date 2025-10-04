Jammu-Kashmir Bans Sale, Storage Of Smokeless Tobacco Product Cool Lip

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday imposed a ban on the storage, sale, display and distribution of the smokeless tobacco-based product 'Cool Lip' in Kathua district with immediate effect, citing rising health concerns, particularly among children and youth, officials said.

An order issued by Kathua District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma said the step was taken in the interest of public health and safety after reports of growing prevalence of the product in local shops and its use by students.

'In exercise of the powers vested under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, I, in the interest of public health and safety, hereby prohibit the storage, sale, display, and distribution of the tobacco-based product 'Cool Lip' with immediate effect in Kathua district until further orders,' Sharma said in the order.

Officials, including the senior superintendent of police, chief education officer, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and the designated food safety officer, have been asked to ensure strict implementation of the order.

The order noted that parents, teachers and public representatives had raised alarm over children reportedly experiencing intoxication after consuming the product, posing a threat to their physical and mental well-being, and adversely affecting the educational environment.

Citing Clause 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which prohibits the use of tobacco and nicotine as ingredients in any food product, the district magistrate directed immediate enforcement of the ban.

Sharma said due to the potential health risks, including carcinogenic and adverse oral effects, it became “imperative to prohibit the sale of such items” in the district.

The order, which will remain in force until further directions, has been circulated through print, electronic and social media for wider public awareness. Cool Lip, a smokeless tobacco product that comes in small pouches, is kept under the lip for a high.