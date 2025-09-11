ISRO, Subsidiaries Sign Agreement With HAL For SSLV Tech Transfer

A technology transfer agreement for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was signed on Tuesday between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), IN-SPACe, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The city-based space agency said in a release that the SSLV is a three-stage, all-solid vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing up to 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit. It was developed as a "quick turnaround, on-demand launch vehicle that is amenable to industrial production."

The SSLV is "targeted to cater to the global small satellite launch vehicle market." It can be launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh for inclined launches and "also at the upcoming new launch site in Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu for polar launches."

The agreement was signed by several key officials, including HAL CEO Jayakrishnan S, ISRO VSSC Director A. Rajarajan, NSIL Chief Managing Director M. Mohan, and IN-SPACe Director Rajeev Jyoti. The ceremony was also attended by ISRO Chairperson V. Narayanan, IN-SPACe Chairperson Pawan Kumar Goenka, and Chief Managing Director D.K. Sunil, among other senior officials.

"The SSLV Technology Transfer Agreement is a major milestone enabled by the space-sector reforms announced by the Government of India," the release added. "The successful commercialisation of SSLV is expected to boost the Indian space ecosystem and meet the national and international demand for small satellite launch services."