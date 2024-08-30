Iron Ore Production Up 8.9% To 98 Million Tonnes In First Four Months
The production of limestone also rose marginally by 0.7% to 150 MT in the April-July period from 149 MT in the year-ago period, the mines ministry said in a statement.
The country's iron ore production rose by 8.9% to 98 million tonnes in the first four months of the ongoing fiscal, the government said on Friday. The country's iron ore output was 90 metric tonne in the April-July period of the previous fiscal, according to the provisional data.
Production of manganese ore rose by 18.2% to 1.3 MT in April-July period of fiscal 2025 as compared to 1.1 MT in the corresponding period of previous financial year.
Continued growth in production of iron ore and limestone in the current financial year reflects the robust demand conditions in the user industries viz, steel and cement, the statement said.
India is the second largest producer of aluminium, third largest lime producer and fourth largest iron ore producer in the world.
"In the non-ferrous metal sector, primary aluminium production in fiscal 2024-25 (April-July) posted a growth of 1.3% over the corresponding period last year, increasing to 13.95 lakh tonnes (LT) in fiscal 2024-25 (April-July) from 13.77 LT in FY2023-24 (April-July)," it said.
Coupled with growth in aluminium, these growth trends point towards continued strong economic activity in user sectors such as energy, infrastructure, construction, automotive and machinery, the ministry said.